Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill online portal hot tub

Brandon Oaks Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in a beautifully landscaped community located right in the heart of Cypress, Texas. Our residents enjoy amenities like our refreshing swimming pool, playground and social grilling stations with home interiors featuring washer/dryer connections, hardwood style flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Experience living in a true walking neighborhood with grocery stores, restaurants and entertainment opportunities just a stroll a way. We are also in the superior Cy Fair ISD. Call or stop by today to view the floor plan designed with your specific needs in mind!