504 Nueces River Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool key fob access pet friendly

Call Danny Adams at 512-658-0632 with Renters Warehouse with questions or to schedule a showing! Built in 2018, this barely lived in home is ready for a new family! Located in the awesome neighborhood of Riverwalk that has three pools, soccer fields, play areas, and located close to everything that Hutto has to offer. Roomy kitchen with granite counter tops, eat in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, five burner range, and is open to the living area. Refrigerator stays. (no washer/dryer) Large master bathroom with walk in shower and nice sized closet. All the floors throughout the home, except the bedrooms, are wood look vinyl planking making maintenance a breeze! Home has a RING doorbell and is wired for a security system, including a digital control pad, as well as a keyless deadbolt. Huge backyard for the pets and kids to play! Don't let this one slip away! Pets allowed! Professionally managed by Renters Warehouse.