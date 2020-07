Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful Brand New 4 bed 2 bath home is ready to move in. New Stainless Steel Appliance included (w/gas), New Washer, New Dryer, New Refrigerator W/Ice maker, granite counter tops, open living area. This 1861 sqft. "smart house" comes with covered back porch, privacy fence, sprinkler system (rain sensor), double garage doors with remote opener, wooden white blinds, and built in wooden shelving in the bathrooms. Call Richard today 512-645-7441