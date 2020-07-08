223 Lakemont Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning ceiling fan basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect floor plan with great flow. Recent updates include HVAC, fresh interior/exterior paint, stacked stone fireplace, laminate floors, carpet, ceiling fans, and painted rear deck. Enjoy coming home and barbequing out on the expansive rear deck that backs up to Lake Hutto, and the hike/bike trails, or take a quick dip in the community pool. Home backs up to Lake Hutto, and is only a few hundred yards from the basketball court, and community pool.

Lake, Park, Pool

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.