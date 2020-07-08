223 Lakemont Drive

Amenities
Perfect floor plan with great flow. Recent updates include HVAC, fresh interior/exterior paint, stacked stone fireplace, laminate floors, carpet, ceiling fans, and painted rear deck. Enjoy coming home and barbequing out on the expansive rear deck that backs up to Lake Hutto, and the hike/bike trails, or take a quick dip in the community pool. Home backs up to Lake Hutto, and is only a few hundred yards from the basketball court, and community pool.
Lake, Park, Pool
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.