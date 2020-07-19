206 Taylor ST

Amenities

Commercial Office Lease for $3,200 per month (whole building). Remodeled 2,759 square foot historic home with modern touches currently used as an office. The 8 office rooms are bright, airy, with high ceilings. The library has beautiful built-in bookcases. Kitchen has updated fixtures, cabinets, granite counters. The Parking lot will fit 7 to 10 cars. Located in historic downtown Hutto on a large 0.463-acre corner lot within walking distance of the new downtown district with shopping and restaurants.KieferGroup.com GeorgeKiefer@gmail.com 512-970-0709 Cell/Text