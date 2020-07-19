All apartments in Hutto
Find more places like 206 Taylor ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hutto, TX
/
206 Taylor ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

206 Taylor ST

206 Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hutto
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

206 Taylor Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial Office Lease for $3,200 per month (whole building). Remodeled 2,759 square foot historic home with modern touches currently used as an office. The 8 office rooms are bright, airy, with high ceilings. The library has beautiful built-in bookcases. Kitchen has updated fixtures, cabinets, granite counters. The Parking lot will fit 7 to 10 cars. Located in historic downtown Hutto on a large 0.463-acre corner lot within walking distance of the new downtown district with shopping and restaurants.KieferGroup.com GeorgeKiefer@gmail.com 512-970-0709 Cell/Text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Taylor ST have any available units?
206 Taylor ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 206 Taylor ST have?
Some of 206 Taylor ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Taylor ST currently offering any rent specials?
206 Taylor ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Taylor ST pet-friendly?
No, 206 Taylor ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutto.
Does 206 Taylor ST offer parking?
Yes, 206 Taylor ST offers parking.
Does 206 Taylor ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Taylor ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Taylor ST have a pool?
No, 206 Taylor ST does not have a pool.
Does 206 Taylor ST have accessible units?
No, 206 Taylor ST does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Taylor ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Taylor ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Taylor ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Taylor ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard
Hutto, TX 78634

Similar Pages

Hutto 1 BedroomsHutto 2 Bedrooms
Hutto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHutto Apartments with Pools
Hutto Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Copperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX
Manor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXBastrop, TXHornsby Bend, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District