202 Whitfield Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Move in today! $25 monthly discount for rent paid before the 1st of the month!! Freshly painted. Kitchen comes stocked with brand new SS appliances and gorgeous granite counters. Nice sized back yard. Within walking distance to local shopping centers. Over-sized walk in closet in Master. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout.

