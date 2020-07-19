Move in today! $25 monthly discount for rent paid before the 1st of the month!! Freshly painted. Kitchen comes stocked with brand new SS appliances and gorgeous granite counters. Nice sized back yard. Within walking distance to local shopping centers. Over-sized walk in closet in Master. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout. Move in today! Freshly painted. Kitchen comes stocked with brand new SS appliances and gorgeous granite counters. Nice sized back yard. Within walking distance to local shopping centers. Over-sized walk in closet in Master. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 202 Whitfield Street have any available units?
202 Whitfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 202 Whitfield Street have?
Some of 202 Whitfield Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Whitfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 Whitfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.