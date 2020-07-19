All apartments in Hutto
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 Whitfield Street

202 Whitfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Whitfield Street, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in today! $25 monthly discount for rent paid before the 1st of the month!! Freshly painted. Kitchen comes stocked with brand new SS appliances and gorgeous granite counters. Nice sized back yard. Within walking distance to local shopping centers. Over-sized walk in closet in Master. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout.
Move in today! Freshly painted. Kitchen comes stocked with brand new SS appliances and gorgeous granite counters. Nice sized back yard. Within walking distance to local shopping centers. Over-sized walk in closet in Master. Plenty of storage and closet space throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Whitfield Street have any available units?
202 Whitfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 202 Whitfield Street have?
Some of 202 Whitfield Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Whitfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 Whitfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Whitfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 Whitfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutto.
Does 202 Whitfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 Whitfield Street offers parking.
Does 202 Whitfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Whitfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Whitfield Street have a pool?
No, 202 Whitfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 Whitfield Street have accessible units?
No, 202 Whitfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Whitfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Whitfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Whitfield Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 Whitfield Street has units with air conditioning.
