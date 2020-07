Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Neutral, all hard tile, no carpet. Double doors to office perfect for working from home. Open concept floor plan with spacious rooms. Bright and airy, remodeled secondary bath with large walk in shower. Nice sized private back yard. Great location, just minutes to schools, shopping, entertainment, Toll 130 and restaurants. Just 25 minutes to down town Austin, 30 minutes to Airport. Welcome Home.