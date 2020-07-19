127 Pentire Way

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely updated home in desirable Park at Brushy Creek. Recently installed flooring & paint throughout. Three bedrooms with additional office with French doors. Close in proximity to the beautiful and well maintained Hutto Lake Park equipped with picnic sites, trail for running & hiking. There is a neighborhood swimming pool within walking distance.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.