117 Liard River

Property Id: 194533



Bedroom Avail April , totally private, beautiful home 1800 sq ft 4/2 .All utilities, internet , large lD TV, W/D included. Near YMCA, Furnished Queen bed dresser and lamp stand . Optional, if you have your own furniture. Kids visiting ok. No pets please. Big backyard on green belt. I love nature,hiking, biking, and kayak. We have Shopping and Parks and pools down the street. Super safe area in the country suburbs. 800 plus 200 deposit $130 get back if no damages .$70 for cleaning. $1000 total to move in. Close to frwys. Looking for min. 6 month stay. Contact

Halfdome78946@yahoo.com

Catherine

No Pets Allowed



