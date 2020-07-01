All apartments in Hutto
Find more places like 117 Liard River.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hutto, TX
/
117 Liard River
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

117 Liard River

117 Liard River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hutto
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

117 Liard River Road, Hutto, TX 78634

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
ONE BDRM AVAL. FEB 1, 4/2 Home - Property Id: 194533

Bedroom Avail April , totally private, beautiful home 1800 sq ft 4/2 .All utilities, internet , large lD TV, W/D included. Near YMCA, Furnished Queen bed dresser and lamp stand . Optional, if you have your own furniture. Kids visiting ok. No pets please. Big backyard on green belt. I love nature,hiking, biking, and kayak. We have Shopping and Parks and pools down the street. Super safe area in the country suburbs. 800 plus 200 deposit $130 get back if no damages .$70 for cleaning. $1000 total to move in. Close to frwys. Looking for min. 6 month stay. Contact
Halfdome78946@yahoo.com
Catherine
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/194533
Property Id 194533

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Liard River have any available units?
117 Liard River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hutto, TX.
What amenities does 117 Liard River have?
Some of 117 Liard River's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Liard River currently offering any rent specials?
117 Liard River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Liard River pet-friendly?
No, 117 Liard River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutto.
Does 117 Liard River offer parking?
No, 117 Liard River does not offer parking.
Does 117 Liard River have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Liard River offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Liard River have a pool?
Yes, 117 Liard River has a pool.
Does 117 Liard River have accessible units?
No, 117 Liard River does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Liard River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Liard River has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Liard River have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Liard River does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Creek
500 Chris Kelley Boulevard
Hutto, TX 78634

Similar Pages

Hutto 1 BedroomsHutto 2 Bedrooms
Hutto Apartments with GymHutto Apartments with Pool
Hutto Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TX
Wells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX
Manor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District