117 Aguilar Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice clean family home in great Hutto neighborhood. Kitchen opens the family room and large breakfast area. Big master bedroom and master bathroom has a garden tub. 2nd living area could be formal dining room. Nice back yard with extended wood deck. Please text or call to set up a showing!



November special: $100 off your first months rent!!