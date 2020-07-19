105 Musselman Ct

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home for lease in Hutto - Beautiful one story home for rent in Hutto. 1533 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage. The large family room has a cozy wood burning fireplace with gas starter. Very spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets. The kitchen is fully equipped with stove, dishwasher, disposal & refrigerator. Rooms are very spacious with decent size closets. Master bathroom has a garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Separate utility room. Huge fenced backyard with covered patio.



Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. AustinPropertyManager.net



Please go to www.AustinPropertyManager.net/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 512-416-9100.



