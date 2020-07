Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Brand New, Smart Home Equipted!!! Never Lived In!!! - Located in the Highlands in Hutto, this new construction home has tons of space. Wide open floor plan with large island kitchen that is open to the family room as well as dining area. Stainless appliances!!! Master bath with double vanity and separate shower and tub. Large barckyard and covered pation area great for entertaining.



(RLNE5330490)