All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 924 Venice St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
924 Venice St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:37 AM

924 Venice St

924 Venice Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

924 Venice Street, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint 3BR/2BA/2GA home on a large corner lot located in Hurst. Spacious living room features doors that open to a large patio area and fenced in backyard covered with mature shade trees. Eat-in galley style kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, plenty of cabinet space and beautiful counter tops.

SUPER LOCATION!! Walking distance to North East Mall with great shopping and dining. Close to I-820, US 121, and US 183 which leads to easy access to I-35W and I-30.

Walking distance to elementary school. Close to public library, post office, and Hurst Community Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Venice St have any available units?
924 Venice St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Venice St have?
Some of 924 Venice St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Venice St currently offering any rent specials?
924 Venice St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Venice St pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Venice St is pet friendly.
Does 924 Venice St offer parking?
Yes, 924 Venice St offers parking.
Does 924 Venice St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Venice St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Venice St have a pool?
No, 924 Venice St does not have a pool.
Does 924 Venice St have accessible units?
No, 924 Venice St does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Venice St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Venice St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District