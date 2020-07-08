924 Venice St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quaint 3BR/2BA/2GA home on a large corner lot located in Hurst. Spacious living room features doors that open to a large patio area and fenced in backyard covered with mature shade trees. Eat-in galley style kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, plenty of cabinet space and beautiful counter tops.



SUPER LOCATION!! Walking distance to North East Mall with great shopping and dining. Close to I-820, US 121, and US 183 which leads to easy access to I-35W and I-30.



Walking distance to elementary school. Close to public library, post office, and Hurst Community Park.