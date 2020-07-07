All apartments in Hurst
849 Edgehill Drive
849 Edgehill Drive

849 Edgehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

849 Edgehill Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This one is newly updated and ready to make home. Lots of living space in this one, with a formal living and dining space in the front of the home. I charming family room with rock floor to ceiling fireplace and built in shelves. All of this over looked by a kitchen with a breakfast bar. Enormous utility room behind the kitchen is big enough for a hobby or exercise room. Enclosed patio with entertaining bar in the back is surrounded by windows. Master suite has dual sinks, some new fixtures, a tile stand up shower, and very large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms and bathroom are all spacious, as is the both the front and back yards. You cannot beat this ideal location and quiet neighborhood.#ComeGetIt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

