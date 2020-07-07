849 Edgehill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

This one is newly updated and ready to make home. Lots of living space in this one, with a formal living and dining space in the front of the home. I charming family room with rock floor to ceiling fireplace and built in shelves. All of this over looked by a kitchen with a breakfast bar. Enormous utility room behind the kitchen is big enough for a hobby or exercise room. Enclosed patio with entertaining bar in the back is surrounded by windows. Master suite has dual sinks, some new fixtures, a tile stand up shower, and very large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms and bathroom are all spacious, as is the both the front and back yards. You cannot beat this ideal location and quiet neighborhood.#ComeGetIt