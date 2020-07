Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Beautifull custom home in Walker Branch Estate with extended split master room , extensive ceramic tile, fresh paint , large living room with fireplace, kitchen with breafast area, large master room with good size master bath, dual sinks, garden bath tub, separate shower and 2 walking closets Please text or email your name, license and company name.

Application fee $40.00 per person over 18 years old, cashier check or MO. only.