825 Irwin Drive

Amenities

Step into this beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home in Ft. Worth located at 825 Irwin Dr. This single-family home can be found just East of the NorthEast Mall in Hurst. It features 2,432 square feet of freshly cleaned carpets, fully re painted walls and trim and a long wrap around drive way to the unattached 2 car garage. Have a pet? With a simple deposit, thatâs no problem. Rent for this home is $1,795.00 per month with a deposit equal to 1 monthâs rent. This huge, unique layout home in this quiet neighborhood wonât last long, so be sure to schedule a 360 Virtual Tour or a physical viewing today! Contact Brooks Murphy by text at the # provided or by email @ bmurphy@renterswarehouse.comÂ We require each applicant that is 18 years of age or older who will be living in the home to complete an application. By filling out an application, you give Renters Warehouse permission to run a credit, criminal and civil background check on each applicant. *If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post,Â please be aware that it is a scam.