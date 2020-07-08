All apartments in Hurst
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

825 Irwin Drive

825 Irwin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

825 Irwin Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Step into this beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home in Ft. Worth located at 825 Irwin Dr. This single-family home can be found just East of the NorthEast Mall in Hurst. It features 2,432 square feet of freshly cleaned carpets, fully re painted walls and trim and a long wrap around drive way to the unattached 2 car garage. Have a pet? With a simple deposit, thatâs no problem. Rent for this home is $1,795.00 per month with a deposit equal to 1 monthâs rent. This huge, unique layout home in this quiet neighborhood wonât last long, so be sure to schedule a 360 Virtual Tour or a physical viewing today! Contact Brooks Murphy by text at the # provided or by email @ bmurphy@renterswarehouse.comÂ  We require each applicant that is 18 years of age or older who will be living in the home to complete an application. By filling out an application, you give Renters Warehouse permission to run a credit, criminal and civil background check on each applicant. *If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post,Â  please be aware that it is a scam.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

