Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Spacious, elegant home on treed lot with 15x20 wood deck and gas grill.Lots of space in the backyard. Room off eating area could be office, craft room etc. Home has a second living or can be used as a formal dining. Split master and jack and jill between the 2nd and 3rd bedroom. Fireplace has a cast iron insert with blowers that gives off probably enough heat for the entire house. Freshly painted and clean house.