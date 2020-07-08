817 Edgehill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and updated 4 beds 2 baths home! A peaceful neighborhood centrally located with easy access to highways, shopping areas, grocery stores and much more! Close proximity to Donna Park Elementary and the Public Library.

You must see this new kitchen with SS appliances (refrigerator included), wood and laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), landscaped backyard including large storage barn and additional storage shed. Master bedroom included a flex space which can be used as a study, a nursery or a third living area. Garage converted into a workshop!

Get ready to fall in love!