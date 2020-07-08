All apartments in Hurst
817 Edgehill Drive
817 Edgehill Drive

817 Edgehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

817 Edgehill Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and updated 4 beds 2 baths home! A peaceful neighborhood centrally located with easy access to highways, shopping areas, grocery stores and much more! Close proximity to Donna Park Elementary and the Public Library.
You must see this new kitchen with SS appliances (refrigerator included), wood and laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), landscaped backyard including large storage barn and additional storage shed. Master bedroom included a flex space which can be used as a study, a nursery or a third living area. Garage converted into a workshop!
Get ready to fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

