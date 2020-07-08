All apartments in Hurst
752 Aspen Court

Location

752 Aspen Court, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Lovely home on a large lot in a cul de sac of the Prestondale Estates subdivision. Great location off of Precinct Line Road! Hardwood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Large bedrooms. Master Bath features large walk in shower! Large, fenced in backyard with a covered patio.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Aspen Court have any available units?
752 Aspen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Aspen Court have?
Some of 752 Aspen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Aspen Court currently offering any rent specials?
752 Aspen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Aspen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Aspen Court is pet friendly.
Does 752 Aspen Court offer parking?
No, 752 Aspen Court does not offer parking.
Does 752 Aspen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Aspen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Aspen Court have a pool?
No, 752 Aspen Court does not have a pool.
Does 752 Aspen Court have accessible units?
No, 752 Aspen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Aspen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Aspen Court does not have units with dishwashers.

