752 Aspen Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Lovely home on a large lot in a cul de sac of the Prestondale Estates subdivision. Great location off of Precinct Line Road! Hardwood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Large bedrooms. Master Bath features large walk in shower! Large, fenced in backyard with a covered patio.

Contact us to schedule a showing.