741 Betty Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and great sized 2 bedroom will becoming available for you to move into beginning February! Tree lined streets, great sized back and front yard with a gorgeous deck out front. Original hard wood floors throughout makes this house feel like home. Large eat in kitchen, refrigerator will stay. A totally remodeled master bath with a deep shower complete with double shower heads, new tile, fixtures. Truly a magazine worthy renovation! Huge master bedroom is the huge master bedroom you've been dreaming for. Start the new year off right by scheduling a tour today because with everything this home has to offer you will have to see it for yourself and then apply online before it gets leased!