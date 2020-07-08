All apartments in Hurst
741 Betty Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

741 Betty Lane

741 Betty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

741 Betty Lane, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and great sized 2 bedroom will becoming available for you to move into beginning February! Tree lined streets, great sized back and front yard with a gorgeous deck out front. Original hard wood floors throughout makes this house feel like home. Large eat in kitchen, refrigerator will stay. A totally remodeled master bath with a deep shower complete with double shower heads, new tile, fixtures. Truly a magazine worthy renovation! Huge master bedroom is the huge master bedroom you've been dreaming for. Start the new year off right by scheduling a tour today because with everything this home has to offer you will have to see it for yourself and then apply online before it gets leased!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Betty Lane have any available units?
741 Betty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 Betty Lane have?
Some of 741 Betty Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Betty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
741 Betty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Betty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 741 Betty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 741 Betty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 741 Betty Lane offers parking.
Does 741 Betty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Betty Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Betty Lane have a pool?
No, 741 Betty Lane does not have a pool.
Does 741 Betty Lane have accessible units?
No, 741 Betty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Betty Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Betty Lane has units with dishwashers.

