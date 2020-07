Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Clean and updated efficient three bedroom rental property with all hardwood and tile throughout. Granite countertops and gas range cooktop in the kitchen. Nice living space and decorative chandelier above dining area. Master bedroom includes attached half bath. Very large backyard includes playground set and privacy fence. PLENTY of room to run around and play, entertain or just relax!