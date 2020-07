Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY 6-5-20 from 4pm to 7:30pm. Hurst charmer with large backyard. Great central location. 3 bedroom, 2 bath. 2 story home with lots of charm. 2nd story offers 2 large bedrooms and full bath. Lower level has large living area, over sized dining area with open concept to kitchen and 3rd bedroom and 2nd bath. Centralized stairs split dining and living room on lower level. Move in ready. One year lease required. NO PETS.

Agent is owner of the property.