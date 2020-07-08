All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 708 Highland Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
708 Highland Park Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 Highland Park Drive

708 Highland Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

708 Highland Park Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Lovely Hurst home is now ready! This home has granite counter tops throughout, tile flooring, and so many other updates. Make sure to schedule your tour today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Highland Park Drive have any available units?
708 Highland Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 708 Highland Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Highland Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Highland Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Highland Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 708 Highland Park Drive offer parking?
No, 708 Highland Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 708 Highland Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Highland Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Highland Park Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Highland Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Highland Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Highland Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Highland Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Highland Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Highland Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Highland Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District