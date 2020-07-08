615 Bluebonnet Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable 3-2 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Home on mature lot has original hardwood floors, newly installed carpet in two bedrooms and hall, charming baths, huge backyard and more! Property has new HVAC - great for efficiency and low cost. Both, living area and kitchen have decorative tiled floors. Bright kitchen has white cabinetry, gas stove and plenty of storage, Split bedroom floor plan, nice sized bedrooms with beautiful wood floors, updated baths, lovely pedestal sink in second bath and an oversized backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining! Conveniently located to highways, shopping, restaurants and just minutes from Bell Helicopter and the Texas Star Golf Course.