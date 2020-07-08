All apartments in Hurst
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
615 Bluebonnet Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:47 AM

615 Bluebonnet Drive

615 Bluebonnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

615 Bluebonnet Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable 3-2 in Hurst, HEB ISD! Home on mature lot has original hardwood floors, newly installed carpet in two bedrooms and hall, charming baths, huge backyard and more! Property has new HVAC - great for efficiency and low cost. Both, living area and kitchen have decorative tiled floors. Bright kitchen has white cabinetry, gas stove and plenty of storage, Split bedroom floor plan, nice sized bedrooms with beautiful wood floors, updated baths, lovely pedestal sink in second bath and an oversized backyard with covered patio, great for entertaining! Conveniently located to highways, shopping, restaurants and just minutes from Bell Helicopter and the Texas Star Golf Course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Bluebonnet Drive have any available units?
615 Bluebonnet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Bluebonnet Drive have?
Some of 615 Bluebonnet Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Bluebonnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
615 Bluebonnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Bluebonnet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 615 Bluebonnet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 615 Bluebonnet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 615 Bluebonnet Drive offers parking.
Does 615 Bluebonnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 Bluebonnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Bluebonnet Drive have a pool?
No, 615 Bluebonnet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 615 Bluebonnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 615 Bluebonnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Bluebonnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Bluebonnet Drive has units with dishwashers.

