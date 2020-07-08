605 W Cheryl Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully renovated and owner managed rental home in the heart of Hurst. Large open concept floor plan with spilt master bedroom and two large living areas with built in cabinets. Recently updated with laminate flooring, granite kitchen countertops and remodeled bathrooms. Enclosed patio just of main living room provides extra space for outdoor living or pet quarters. Large fenced in yard with shade trees add to your outdoor living experience. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities. One pet under 20 pounds is allowed with one time pet fee. Hurry and check it out because this one will not last long.