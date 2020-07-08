All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 605 W Cheryl Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
605 W Cheryl Avenue
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:57 PM

605 W Cheryl Avenue

605 West Cheryl Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

605 West Cheryl Avenue, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated and owner managed rental home in the heart of Hurst. Large open concept floor plan with spilt master bedroom and two large living areas with built in cabinets. Recently updated with laminate flooring, granite kitchen countertops and remodeled bathrooms. Enclosed patio just of main living room provides extra space for outdoor living or pet quarters. Large fenced in yard with shade trees add to your outdoor living experience. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and all utilities. One pet under 20 pounds is allowed with one time pet fee. Hurry and check it out because this one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 W Cheryl Avenue have any available units?
605 W Cheryl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 W Cheryl Avenue have?
Some of 605 W Cheryl Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 W Cheryl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 W Cheryl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 W Cheryl Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 W Cheryl Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 605 W Cheryl Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 605 W Cheryl Avenue offers parking.
Does 605 W Cheryl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 W Cheryl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 W Cheryl Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 W Cheryl Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 W Cheryl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 W Cheryl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 W Cheryl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 W Cheryl Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District