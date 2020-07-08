525 Circleview Drive N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

SPLASH INTO SUMMER WITH OWNER PROVIDED WEEKLY POOL CARE! Granite Counters; Electric Convection Oven; B-I Refrigerator, PLUS Full Stand Up Freezer; Gorgeous Bamboo Laminate Floors; 18 x 18 Tile Flooring; Re-Textured Walls and Ceilings! Gas Fire Place Accented with Limestone Trim! Wide Open Living Area! WOODEN DECK! New B-I Wine Cooler! Conveniently located to N.E. Mall, DFW Airport, Shopping! 2 Nearby Parks, Too! Guest Bath is Equipped with Dual Sinks with Marble Trim and Floors! Added Bonus is TANKLESS GAS WATER HEATER! Saves you $$ and provides endless hot water!! Credit Applications are through ZUMPER for $30. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! Applicants MUST prove Income.