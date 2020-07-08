All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 525 Circleview Drive N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
525 Circleview Drive N
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:31 AM

525 Circleview Drive N

525 Circleview Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

525 Circleview Drive North, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SPLASH INTO SUMMER WITH OWNER PROVIDED WEEKLY POOL CARE! Granite Counters; Electric Convection Oven; B-I Refrigerator, PLUS Full Stand Up Freezer; Gorgeous Bamboo Laminate Floors; 18 x 18 Tile Flooring; Re-Textured Walls and Ceilings! Gas Fire Place Accented with Limestone Trim! Wide Open Living Area! WOODEN DECK! New B-I Wine Cooler! Conveniently located to N.E. Mall, DFW Airport, Shopping! 2 Nearby Parks, Too! Guest Bath is Equipped with Dual Sinks with Marble Trim and Floors! Added Bonus is TANKLESS GAS WATER HEATER! Saves you $$ and provides endless hot water!! Credit Applications are through ZUMPER for $30. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT! Applicants MUST prove Income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Circleview Drive N have any available units?
525 Circleview Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Circleview Drive N have?
Some of 525 Circleview Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Circleview Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
525 Circleview Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Circleview Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 525 Circleview Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 525 Circleview Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 525 Circleview Drive N offers parking.
Does 525 Circleview Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Circleview Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Circleview Drive N have a pool?
Yes, 525 Circleview Drive N has a pool.
Does 525 Circleview Drive N have accessible units?
No, 525 Circleview Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Circleview Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Circleview Drive N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District