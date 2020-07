Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Move in ready home and a Renter's dream! The house is Updated inside and out. Kitchen is beautifully updated with all new cabinets, granite, and new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms has new vanities, fixtures, and toilets. New flooring, AC and Heater and paint throughout!. Nice backyard with plenty of space. Close to schools, parks, and shopping! Won't last long!! Tenant to verify schools and measurements