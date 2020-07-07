All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 424 Englewood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
424 Englewood Ln
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:53 AM

424 Englewood Ln

424 Englewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

424 Englewood Lane, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hurst Texas Homes For Rent "HEB ISD" - Three bedroom, two bath home with an open floorpan perfect for entertaining. New granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, black appliances and new flooring throughout. Gas burning fire place. Swing garage and large backyard with coved patio. HEB ISD

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE4980830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Englewood Ln have any available units?
424 Englewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Englewood Ln have?
Some of 424 Englewood Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Englewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
424 Englewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Englewood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Englewood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 424 Englewood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 424 Englewood Ln offers parking.
Does 424 Englewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Englewood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Englewood Ln have a pool?
No, 424 Englewood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 424 Englewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 424 Englewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Englewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Englewood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District