416 Patricia Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful spacious Hurst home for rent features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The features go on with the laminate and ceramic tiles flooring throughout, living, dining, kitchen area, and a wood burring fireplace. The kitchen includes a countertop stove, central air conditioning and heat, a separated laundry room with washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. This home is conveniently located in Hurst close to major highways. Come check it out before it's gone!

.Lease With Option to Buy .