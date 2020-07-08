All apartments in Hurst
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:43 AM

416 Patricia Rd

416 West Patricia Road · No Longer Available
Location

416 West Patricia Road, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious Hurst home for rent features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The features go on with the laminate and ceramic tiles flooring throughout, living, dining, kitchen area, and a wood burring fireplace. The kitchen includes a countertop stove, central air conditioning and heat, a separated laundry room with washer and dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. This home is conveniently located in Hurst close to major highways. Come check it out before it's gone!
.Lease With Option to Buy .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

