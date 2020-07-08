All apartments in Hurst
409 Patricia Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

409 Patricia Road

409 Patricia Rd · No Longer Available
Location

409 Patricia Rd, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful, updated home in the lauded HEB school district, fully renovated in late 2016. Renovations included new AC, low-E windows, open concept kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets, granite counters and an island overlooking the breakfast nook and living room, new flooring, paint and fixtures throughout. A sizable bonus room gives lots of flexibility for gatherings or as a den or game room. You will have ample storage in the large utility room and garage plus shed out back. Finally the large fenced backyard with beautiful oak trees provides shade and a great place to grill. Non-aggressive dog breeds are welcome subject to approval, NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Patricia Road have any available units?
409 Patricia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 Patricia Road have?
Some of 409 Patricia Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 Patricia Road currently offering any rent specials?
409 Patricia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Patricia Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Patricia Road is pet friendly.
Does 409 Patricia Road offer parking?
Yes, 409 Patricia Road offers parking.
Does 409 Patricia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Patricia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Patricia Road have a pool?
No, 409 Patricia Road does not have a pool.
Does 409 Patricia Road have accessible units?
No, 409 Patricia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Patricia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 Patricia Road has units with dishwashers.

