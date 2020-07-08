409 Patricia Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Wonderful, updated home in the lauded HEB school district, fully renovated in late 2016. Renovations included new AC, low-E windows, open concept kitchen with new appliances, new cabinets, granite counters and an island overlooking the breakfast nook and living room, new flooring, paint and fixtures throughout. A sizable bonus room gives lots of flexibility for gatherings or as a den or game room. You will have ample storage in the large utility room and garage plus shed out back. Finally the large fenced backyard with beautiful oak trees provides shade and a great place to grill. Non-aggressive dog breeds are welcome subject to approval, NO CATS.