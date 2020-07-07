328 Cooper Drive

Amenities

This beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath home is fresh, clean, and ready for new tenants. Flooring throughout the home is brand new and there is no carpet! Kitchen is updated with granite and freshly painted cabinets (pics coming soon). Bathrooms have new granite and cabinets and new tile shower surround. Huge open patio in the backyard with additional boat or RV parking along with 2 storage buildings. Home is close to 820, 183, and 121. Take advantage of the excellent Birdville ISD schools!