All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 328 Cooper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
328 Cooper Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:45 PM

328 Cooper Drive

328 Cooper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

328 Cooper Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Hurst Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath home is fresh, clean, and ready for new tenants. Flooring throughout the home is brand new and there is no carpet! Kitchen is updated with granite and freshly painted cabinets (pics coming soon). Bathrooms have new granite and cabinets and new tile shower surround. Huge open patio in the backyard with additional boat or RV parking along with 2 storage buildings. Home is close to 820, 183, and 121. Take advantage of the excellent Birdville ISD schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Cooper Drive have any available units?
328 Cooper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 Cooper Drive have?
Some of 328 Cooper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 Cooper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
328 Cooper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Cooper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 328 Cooper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 328 Cooper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 328 Cooper Drive offers parking.
Does 328 Cooper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Cooper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Cooper Drive have a pool?
No, 328 Cooper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 328 Cooper Drive have accessible units?
No, 328 Cooper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Cooper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Cooper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District