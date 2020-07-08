All apartments in Hurst
Hurst, TX
3237 David Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:19 PM

3237 David Drive

3237 David Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3237 David Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous one story home in established neighborhood. Updated granite counter-tops and abundant cabinetry for all of your culinary needs. Spacious master suite includes, dual sinks, garden tub and an oversized walk in closet. Bonus room would make a excellent study. This is a pet friendly property.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3237 David Drive have any available units?
3237 David Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 3237 David Drive have?
Some of 3237 David Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3237 David Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3237 David Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3237 David Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3237 David Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3237 David Drive offer parking?
No, 3237 David Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3237 David Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3237 David Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3237 David Drive have a pool?
No, 3237 David Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3237 David Drive have accessible units?
No, 3237 David Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3237 David Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3237 David Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

