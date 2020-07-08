All apartments in Hurst
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:07 AM

313 Circleview Drive N

313 Circleview Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

313 Circleview Drive North, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
garage
Landlord pays for all landscape maintenance- no yard work! Updated home in desirable Mayfair addition. Quiet, established neighborhood with easy access to 121, 183 and 820. Excellent floor plan with direct bath access from every bedroom. Walk in closets in every bedroom. Separate shower, his and her vanities and soaking tub in master. 2 living, 2 dining and huge game room with vaulted ceiling and raised gas fireplace. Generous brkfst nook. Formal living could also be used as an office. Updates include granite tops in kitchen and all baths, designer wood and tile floors throughout X 2 bedrooms with have almost new carpet. Attached garage plus detached 2 carport. Large cov patio with fans and misters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

