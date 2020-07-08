313 Circleview Drive N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport game room parking garage

Landlord pays for all landscape maintenance- no yard work! Updated home in desirable Mayfair addition. Quiet, established neighborhood with easy access to 121, 183 and 820. Excellent floor plan with direct bath access from every bedroom. Walk in closets in every bedroom. Separate shower, his and her vanities and soaking tub in master. 2 living, 2 dining and huge game room with vaulted ceiling and raised gas fireplace. Generous brkfst nook. Formal living could also be used as an office. Updates include granite tops in kitchen and all baths, designer wood and tile floors throughout X 2 bedrooms with have almost new carpet. Attached garage plus detached 2 carport. Large cov patio with fans and misters.