3125 Hurstview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage volleyball court

Loaded with updates plus pool. Huge Kitchen just recently with granite, sink ,cooktop, backsplash & desktop. Kitchen & Breakfast floor 14. HVAC units replaced 01 & 15.Large Diving-Volleyball Pool re-plastered 15. Laminate Den & Master 15. Wet bar with wine rack. Large Game room open to downstairs living. Very private backyard, 10 x 8 covered Patio plus Pergola and more open uncovered Patio around pool. Limestone retaining wall 2010. Additional parking behind garage. Cedar closet. Master and 2 bedrooms down with Game room & 1 bedroom up. Master has wall of windows with great view of pool and yard. Formal dining also has pool view & could have another use & can be closed off with glass doors. Perfect location !!