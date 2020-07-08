Very clean property ready for immediate move in. Two parks within walking distance. Close to schools. The Hurst Rec center is nearby. Three Large bedrooms. Master has a large walk in closet and is split from the other two bedrooms. Huge back yard with open wood deck. Great for family cook outs. New paint and new flooring. Did I mention it is very clean and ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 Harrison Lane have any available units?
312 Harrison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Harrison Lane have?
Some of 312 Harrison Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Harrison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
312 Harrison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.