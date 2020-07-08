312 Harrison Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Very clean property ready for immediate move in. Two parks within walking distance. Close to schools. The Hurst Rec center is nearby. Three Large bedrooms. Master has a large walk in closet and is split from the other two bedrooms. Huge back yard with open wood deck. Great for family cook outs. New paint and new flooring. Did I mention it is very clean and ready!