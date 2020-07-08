All apartments in Hurst
312 Harrison Lane

312 Harrison Lane · No Longer Available
Location

312 Harrison Lane, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
oven
Very clean property ready for immediate move in. Two parks within walking distance. Close to schools. The Hurst Rec center is nearby. Three Large bedrooms. Master has a large walk in closet and is split from the other two bedrooms. Huge back yard with open wood deck. Great for family cook outs. New paint and new flooring. Did I mention it is very clean and ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

