Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

ALL YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! This great family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, dine in kitchen with island, living room with brick fireplace and built in bookshelf. Awesome backyard with large grassy play area! Great location close to schools and shopping! This home has brand-new carpet, newly painted with neutral colors. New roof and new HVAC system - energy efficient 14 seer!