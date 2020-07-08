All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053

300 Booth Calloway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

300 Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Hurst unit w/

Pool, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Play ground, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Non-carpeted flooring, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. Please do not apply through the website, please apply in person if you wish to apply. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 have any available units?
300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 have?
Some of 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 currently offering any rent specials?
300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 pet-friendly?
No, 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 offer parking?
No, 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 does not offer parking.
Does 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 have a pool?
Yes, 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 has a pool.
Does 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 have accessible units?
No, 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 N Booth Calloway Rd, Hurst, TX 76053 has units with dishwashers.

