Hurst, TX
2817 Autumn Drive
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM

2817 Autumn Drive

2817 Autumn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Autumn Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful split bedroom single story home in Hurst. Updates include: granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets; remodeled baths with 12 x 24 tile & new plumbing fixtures; 12mm laminate wood flooring, carpet, LED light fixtures, ceiling fans, 2in faux wood blinds, & fresh paint throughout the interior & exterior, new roof & gutters, new cedar fence, landscaping & more. Hurry - this one won''t last! Tenant responsible for utilities & yard maintenance
Owner is licensed realtor in Texas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 Autumn Drive have any available units?
2817 Autumn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 2817 Autumn Drive have?
Some of 2817 Autumn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 Autumn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2817 Autumn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 Autumn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2817 Autumn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 2817 Autumn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2817 Autumn Drive offers parking.
Does 2817 Autumn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 Autumn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 Autumn Drive have a pool?
No, 2817 Autumn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2817 Autumn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2817 Autumn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 Autumn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 Autumn Drive has units with dishwashers.

