2816 Hurstview Drive

This is a wonderful opportunity to lease *or buy* in this established neighborhood in sought after Birdville ISD, right off Hwy 26 and ideally located close to shopping, entertainment, and major highways. This home sits on a spacious lot with recently completed updates including ...*new floors throughout, granite counter tops, bathroom updates, fresh paint throughout and new roof...* This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a spacious living area, a dining room that also can be used as an office or play area, and a covered patio that is perfect for sitting in the backyard and enjoying your morning coffee. Don't miss out on a chance to lease in a wonderful neighborhood at this great value!