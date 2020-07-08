2728 Crystal Glenn Circle

Amenities

Single Story in Quiet, Established Neighborhood. Circle of garden homes with manicured yards. Here, one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Backyard is spacious with a large Storage Building. Lush carpet of St.Augustine Grass front and rear. Home features Living-Dining combo off wide entry which leads through wide opening to Family Room with Fireplace. Family room and Kitchen-Breakfast Nook are separated by breakfast bar. All living rooms and bedrooms have high or vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Door to backyard first enters huge covered patio with gas grill hook-up. Enjoy convenience of nearby restaurants and shopping.