Hurst, TX
2728 Crystal Glenn Circle
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:35 PM

2728 Crystal Glenn Circle

2728 Crystal Glenn Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Crystal Glenn Circle, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single Story in Quiet, Established Neighborhood. Circle of garden homes with manicured yards. Here, one of the largest lots in the neighborhood. Backyard is spacious with a large Storage Building. Lush carpet of St.Augustine Grass front and rear. Home features Living-Dining combo off wide entry which leads through wide opening to Family Room with Fireplace. Family room and Kitchen-Breakfast Nook are separated by breakfast bar. All living rooms and bedrooms have high or vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Door to backyard first enters huge covered patio with gas grill hook-up. Enjoy convenience of nearby restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle have any available units?
2728 Crystal Glenn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle have?
Some of 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Crystal Glenn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle offers parking.
Does 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle have a pool?
No, 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle have accessible units?
No, 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 Crystal Glenn Circle has units with dishwashers.

