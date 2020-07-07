All apartments in Hurst
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2633 Brookridge Drive

Location

2633 Brookridge Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Masterfully done home features hardwoods, high ceilings, granite and open spaces throughout. Central location right off of Colleyville Highway providing easy access to mid cities and highways. Functional layout with master and guest room downstairs and jack-jill rooms upstairs. Luxurious finish outs throughout, including a river-rock upgraded master bath, chandeliers, and outdoor patio. Tons of storage in each bedroom's walk in closet and hallway closets. Massive backyard with and spacious 3 car garage. Enjoy a lavished lifestyle at an excellent price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Brookridge Drive have any available units?
2633 Brookridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Brookridge Drive have?
Some of 2633 Brookridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Brookridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Brookridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Brookridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2633 Brookridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 2633 Brookridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2633 Brookridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2633 Brookridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 Brookridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Brookridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2633 Brookridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Brookridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2633 Brookridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Brookridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 Brookridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

