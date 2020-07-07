2633 Brookridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Masterfully done home features hardwoods, high ceilings, granite and open spaces throughout. Central location right off of Colleyville Highway providing easy access to mid cities and highways. Functional layout with master and guest room downstairs and jack-jill rooms upstairs. Luxurious finish outs throughout, including a river-rock upgraded master bath, chandeliers, and outdoor patio. Tons of storage in each bedroom's walk in closet and hallway closets. Massive backyard with and spacious 3 car garage. Enjoy a lavished lifestyle at an excellent price.