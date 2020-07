Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 1 half bath home on a cul-de-sac located in the HEB area. Home has all the space you need with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. New exterior paint, new carpet and new laminate flooring. This huge backyard has an open patio, tons of space, nice trees, and a workshop with electricity. You don't want to miss out on this one.