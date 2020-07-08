All apartments in Hurst
Last updated August 20 2019 at 12:10 AM

216 Baker Drive

216 Baker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

216 Baker Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous one story home in established neighborhood. Four bedrooms and 3 full baths. This property has a split floor plan which includes one bedroom with a separate entrance that would make an excellent mother in law suite. All bathrooms have been updated as well as the kitchen. Bonus sunroom adds additional space. Beautiful yard with soaring oaks trees and a patio out back. Additional parking in the back means room for your RV or boat. This is a pet friendly property.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Baker Drive have any available units?
216 Baker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Baker Drive have?
Some of 216 Baker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Baker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Baker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Baker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Baker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 216 Baker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 Baker Drive offers parking.
Does 216 Baker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Baker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Baker Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Baker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Baker Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Baker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Baker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Baker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

