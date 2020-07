Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful large corner lot that has much to offer, sound and barrier protected. Nice landscaped lawn with stone fireplace on back porch. Numerous palm trees. Side entry gate that leads to 30x30 RV or boat parking. Close to shopping and restaurants. Roof is less 1 year old OWNER WILL LEASE ALSO FOR $2200 PER MONTH. DEPOSIT IS $2200.