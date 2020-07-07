200 Brazil Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Move in Ready!! Gorgeous updates! Bright, open floor plan in the desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, farm sink, and a large island with breakfast bar. Living room with stone, wood burning fireplace. Features include sliding barn doors and wood flooring throughout! French doors lead you to your outdoor living center with covered and open patio! Shed available for lawn care storage and has a mini fridge! No carpet! $500 pet deposit. NO CATS. Dogs to be considered on case by case basis. $500 pet deposit. 3 dog maximum. Kitchen refrigerator conveys with lease.