Hurst, TX
200 Brazil Drive
200 Brazil Drive

200 Brazil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

200 Brazil Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready!! Gorgeous updates! Bright, open floor plan in the desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, farm sink, and a large island with breakfast bar. Living room with stone, wood burning fireplace. Features include sliding barn doors and wood flooring throughout! French doors lead you to your outdoor living center with covered and open patio! Shed available for lawn care storage and has a mini fridge! No carpet! $500 pet deposit. NO CATS. Dogs to be considered on case by case basis. $500 pet deposit. 3 dog maximum. Kitchen refrigerator conveys with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Brazil Drive have any available units?
200 Brazil Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Brazil Drive have?
Some of 200 Brazil Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Brazil Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Brazil Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Brazil Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Brazil Drive is pet friendly.
Does 200 Brazil Drive offer parking?
Yes, 200 Brazil Drive offers parking.
Does 200 Brazil Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Brazil Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Brazil Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Brazil Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Brazil Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Brazil Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Brazil Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Brazil Drive has units with dishwashers.

