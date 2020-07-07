1669 Oak Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Custom home with great curb appeal in a very desirable neighborhood and convenient location! Home is excellent for entertaining with an open floor plan. New Roof will be installed soon. Very large master suite, Kitchen and skylight in master bath. Separate vanities and closets. Split bedrooms with large closets. Iron security gate. New carpeting. Large living, game room or second living. Lots of upgrades and remodeling done in last 3 years; SS Appliances; Granite Counter with extended BF counter; Walk-in Pantry; Long Driveway for additional parking inside the Electric Gate; 3 Full bathrooms; Separate large Utility Room; Well maintained. You have to see it to believe it. This lovely one story won't last !!!