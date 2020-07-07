All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 1669 Oak Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
1669 Oak Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1669 Oak Creek Drive

1669 Oak Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1669 Oak Creek Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Custom home with great curb appeal in a very desirable neighborhood and convenient location! Home is excellent for entertaining with an open floor plan. New Roof will be installed soon. Very large master suite, Kitchen and skylight in master bath. Separate vanities and closets. Split bedrooms with large closets. Iron security gate. New carpeting. Large living, game room or second living. Lots of upgrades and remodeling done in last 3 years; SS Appliances; Granite Counter with extended BF counter; Walk-in Pantry; Long Driveway for additional parking inside the Electric Gate; 3 Full bathrooms; Separate large Utility Room; Well maintained. You have to see it to believe it. This lovely one story won't last !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1669 Oak Creek Drive have any available units?
1669 Oak Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1669 Oak Creek Drive have?
Some of 1669 Oak Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1669 Oak Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1669 Oak Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1669 Oak Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1669 Oak Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1669 Oak Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1669 Oak Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1669 Oak Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1669 Oak Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1669 Oak Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1669 Oak Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1669 Oak Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1669 Oak Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1669 Oak Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1669 Oak Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District