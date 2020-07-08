All apartments in Hurst
1328 Karla Drive
1328 Karla Drive

1328 Karla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Karla Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3-2-2 in the Shady Oaks Addition of Hurst, HEB ISD! Mature lot, established neighborhood, pretty canopy trees, spacious backyard, nice wood-look laminate flooring throughout and more! Large 17x14 living area has classic white wainscoting and opens to a huge dining area and kitchen with built-in microwave, decorative tiled floors and loads of cabinet and storage space! Master suite has a walk-in closet and charming bath with checkerboard flooring and a separate walk-in shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, second bath with extended vanity and extra storage, lovely backyard with storage shed. located near restaurants, shopping and schools - just .04 miles from Shady Oaks Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Karla Drive have any available units?
1328 Karla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 Karla Drive have?
Some of 1328 Karla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Karla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Karla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Karla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Karla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 1328 Karla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Karla Drive offers parking.
Does 1328 Karla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Karla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Karla Drive have a pool?
No, 1328 Karla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Karla Drive have accessible units?
No, 1328 Karla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Karla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 Karla Drive has units with dishwashers.

