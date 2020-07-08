1328 Karla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3-2-2 in the Shady Oaks Addition of Hurst, HEB ISD! Mature lot, established neighborhood, pretty canopy trees, spacious backyard, nice wood-look laminate flooring throughout and more! Large 17x14 living area has classic white wainscoting and opens to a huge dining area and kitchen with built-in microwave, decorative tiled floors and loads of cabinet and storage space! Master suite has a walk-in closet and charming bath with checkerboard flooring and a separate walk-in shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, second bath with extended vanity and extra storage, lovely backyard with storage shed. located near restaurants, shopping and schools - just .04 miles from Shady Oaks Elementary.