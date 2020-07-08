All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 1313 Kathryn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
1313 Kathryn Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:48 AM

1313 Kathryn Street

1313 Kathryn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1313 Kathryn Street, Hurst, TX 76053
Hurst Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home on quiet, highly sought-after neighborhood. Minutes from shopping, dining and DFW Airport. Large treed backyard, extensive landscaping perfect for entertaining. Workshop with electricity and garage. Large living area, Split bedrooms and skylight for bright open feeling. Pet Friendly, limit 2 Cat or Small dogs.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1289898?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Kathryn Street have any available units?
1313 Kathryn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 1313 Kathryn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Kathryn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Kathryn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Kathryn Street is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Kathryn Street offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Kathryn Street offers parking.
Does 1313 Kathryn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Kathryn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Kathryn Street have a pool?
No, 1313 Kathryn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Kathryn Street have accessible units?
No, 1313 Kathryn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Kathryn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Kathryn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 Kathryn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 Kathryn Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District