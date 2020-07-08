1313 Kathryn Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home on quiet, highly sought-after neighborhood. Minutes from shopping, dining and DFW Airport. Large treed backyard, extensive landscaping perfect for entertaining. Workshop with electricity and garage. Large living area, Split bedrooms and skylight for bright open feeling. Pet Friendly, limit 2 Cat or Small dogs.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1289898?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.