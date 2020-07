Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Very well maintainted 3-2-2 convenient to schools, shopping and freeways. Large living with fireplace, vaulted ceiling, crown moulding. Kitchen has large pantry, lots of counter tops space and a breakfast bar. HUGE breakfast area is large enough for table and chairs and other furniture. Split master with dual sink vanity and walk in closet with seasonal hanging and storage cubbies as well. Split bedroom plan.