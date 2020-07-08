125 Corinna Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3-2.5-2 townhome in gated HEB community! Features include: high ceilings throughout, huge walk-in pantry, granite countertops, stainless appliances in kitchen. Open floor concept, great for entertaining! Large dining area and downstairs living room with lots of natural light. Upstairs you will find a second living room, utility area with front loading washer and dryer. Large master suite with his and hers walk-in closets, large shower and master bathroom. Master suite also features french doors leading to private balcony. Additional bedrooms on opposite side of home, also featuring large closets. Tons of storage! Centrally located in the HEB area of DFW!